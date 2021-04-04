Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Medical Properties Trust worth $81,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after buying an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 617,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.