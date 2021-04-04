Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 632,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Medtronic worth $730,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after acquiring an additional 746,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

