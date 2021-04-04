MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0009 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 75.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.77 million and $12,061.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

