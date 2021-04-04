Megacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00347917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,448,589 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

