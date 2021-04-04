Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00692763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

