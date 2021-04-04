Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,013.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.50 or 0.00466931 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005348 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027275 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.71 or 0.04614131 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.
About Memetic / PepeCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
