Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $52.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.