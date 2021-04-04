Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $8.75 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $326,052.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,317,696,915 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

