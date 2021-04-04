Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,123,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $1,483,625. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $72.42. 475,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

