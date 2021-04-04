Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.06 Million

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $231.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $231.45 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $996.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $144,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

