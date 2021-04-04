Meta (MTA) Market Cap Hits $53.35 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Meta has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and $3.14 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00005230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars.

