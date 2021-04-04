Metadium Price Reaches $0.36 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $451.83 million and $84.05 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

