MetaHash Market Cap Reaches $85.90 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $85.90 million and $1.95 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00075182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00307292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00765397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,356.96 or 0.99567952 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,639,514,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,770,108 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

