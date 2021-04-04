MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,972.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.