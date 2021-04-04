Metaverse ETP Reaches One Day Volume of $981,559.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $36.46 million and $981,559.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.34 or 0.03558471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 199.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,105,428 coins and its circulating supply is 78,605,329 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.