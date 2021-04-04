Meter Governance Price Reaches $5.87 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $1.44 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00010056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.