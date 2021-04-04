Metronome Price Tops $3.15 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Metronome token can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00005355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $36.46 million and $128,412.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,920,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,586,944 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

