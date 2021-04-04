Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCB. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

