Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $81,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,701.9% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.82 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

