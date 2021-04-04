MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

