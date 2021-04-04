MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.