MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
