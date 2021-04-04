MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.