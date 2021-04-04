MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

