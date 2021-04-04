MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,297,107 shares of company stock worth $85,684,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

