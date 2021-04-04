MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One MicroBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $212.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002321 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 166.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005472 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000142 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00099439 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Token Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 tokens. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

