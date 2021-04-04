Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 562,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.84% of Micron Technology worth $709,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.