Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Microsoft worth $13,413,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 630.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $370,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,816 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,900,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

