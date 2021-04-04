Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.