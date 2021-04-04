Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

