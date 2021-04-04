MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $16.20 or 0.00027630 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $173.65 million and approximately $8,293.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00469195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.46 or 0.04613998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,718,472 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.