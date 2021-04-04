Minereum (MNE) Hits One Day Volume of $38,061.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $38,061.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,826,511 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

