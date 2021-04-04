Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Cap Reaches $58,081.51

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $58,081.51 and $19,626.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017723 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

