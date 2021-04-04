Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $365,008.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $48.16 million and approximately $365,008.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,918,716,864 coins and its circulating supply is 3,713,507,297 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

