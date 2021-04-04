MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $543,749.55 and $276.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.79 or 0.03555717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00346806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.31 or 0.00961217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00453224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.03 or 0.00392520 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00322117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024670 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

