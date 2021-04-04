Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $333.14

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $103,389.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $333.14 or 0.00569038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00308302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.23 or 0.00757091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017441 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 83,437 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.