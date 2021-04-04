Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,845.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $17.08 or 0.00029215 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $55,845.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,761,300 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

