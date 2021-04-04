Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.16 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $24.16 or 0.00041309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $126,057.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,205,936 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

