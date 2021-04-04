Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $9.34 on Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00015931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $6,452.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00309815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00752721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,944,597 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

