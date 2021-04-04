Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.37 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $94.37 million and $306.13 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.42 or 0.00478136 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 142.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

