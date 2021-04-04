Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $442.43 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $442.43 million and $85,814.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $805.76 or 0.01372799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

