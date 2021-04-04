MixMarvel (MIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.34 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,837,412,819 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

