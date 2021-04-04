MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $195.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

