MobileGo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $2.23 million and $1.02 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MobileGo has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

