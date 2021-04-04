Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $402,481.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00038110 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,040,362 coins and its circulating supply is 3,251,631 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

