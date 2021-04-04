ModiHost (AIM) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $218,101.29 and approximately $38,276.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

