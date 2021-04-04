MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $133.23 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,493.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.35 or 0.03566826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.00349937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.46 or 0.00965003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.63 or 0.00448996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00389422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00322711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024704 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.