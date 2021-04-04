Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 513.1% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $38,773.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00455032 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

