MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0140

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $23,517.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013264 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00460878 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,428,819 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

