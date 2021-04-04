MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $40,350.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003253 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.41 or 0.00435243 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,382,992 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

