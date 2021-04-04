Monetha Trading Up 62.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and $3.14 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

