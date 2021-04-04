Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,349.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $47,349.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.